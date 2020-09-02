Jagan pays tributes at YSR Samadhi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Wednesday, on his eleventh death anniversary.

KADAPA

02 September 2020 13:36 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in the district on Wednesday, commemorating his eleventh death anniversary.

Mr. Reddy reached the ‘YSR Ghat’ by 8.50 am along with his family members, placed a wreath on the ‘Samadhi’ and sat in silence for a few minutes.

The Chief Minister’s wife Y.S. Bharathi, father-in-law E.C. Gangi Reddy and other family members also paid floral tributes.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Minister for BC Welfare C. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, whip K. Srinivasulu, and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy were also present.

Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) was in place in view of the COVID-19 situation, as the district administration took sufficient precautionary measures before allowing participants near the vicinity. Apart from ensuring the presence of masks and spraying hand sanitiser to all the visitors, thermal scanners were employed to check the body temperature of the visitors before allowing them into the estate. Similarly, social distancing was ensured in seating arrangement.

Later, the chief minister left by a chopper to Kadapa airport, from where he flew to Gannavaram in a special flight. Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan gave him a traditional farewell.