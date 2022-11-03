Jagan pays last respects to MLC Challa Bhagirath Reddy at Owk

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister consoles bereaved family members of the departed leader and promises them all support

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy consoling the family members of Challa Bhagirath Reddy, at Owk in Nandyal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid his last respects to party MLC Challa Bhagirath Reddy who died on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the house of the departed leader here, placed a wreath on his mortal remains, and consoled Bhagirath Reddy’s wife Sri Lakshmi, who is also ZPTC member from Owk, and sons Raja Abhishek Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy. The Chief Minister promised to extend all support to the bereaved family members.

Earlier, on his arrival from the Orvakal airport at 3.35 p.m., the Chief Minister was received by District Collector Manajeer Jilani Samoon, Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy, district in-charge Minister Amzad Basha, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, and Kurnool ZP Chairman Y. Papireddy.

Later, the Chief Minister left for the Orvakal airport, from where he proceeded to Gannavaram.

At the Orvakal airport, the Chief Minister was seen off by Kurnool District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, and Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej. Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar was present.