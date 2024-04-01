ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan participates in Iftar at Kadiri

April 01, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KADIRI

Chief Minister’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra passes through various mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with women during the Memantha Siddham bus yatra, in Sri Satya Sai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in an Iftar organised by the Muslim minority leaders at Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister arrived at the venue around 8.30 p.m. and spent about an hour at the Iftar.

The Minority leaders of the YSR Congress Party and the community leaders spoke about the various welfare schemes extended to the minorities during the last five years. Religious heads conducted special prayers and blessed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra passed through various mandals, after starting from Battalapalle in Sri Sathya Sai district at 10.45 am. En route, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to farmers and women groups.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ministers Amzad Basha, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, and former Kadiri MLA Atrar Chandbasha were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US