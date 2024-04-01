Jagan participates in Iftar at Kadiri

April 01, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KADIRI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in an Iftar organised by the Muslim minority leaders at Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday night.

The Chief Minister arrived at the venue around 8.30 p.m. and spent about an hour at the Iftar.

The Minority leaders of the YSR Congress Party and the community leaders spoke about the various welfare schemes extended to the minorities during the last five years. Religious heads conducted special prayers and blessed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra passed through various mandals, after starting from Battalapalle in Sri Sathya Sai district at 10.45 am. En route, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to farmers and women groups.

Ministers Amzad Basha, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, and former Kadiri MLA Atrar Chandbasha were among those present.