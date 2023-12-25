Jagan participates in Christmas prayers along with relatives

December 25, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Christmas festivities at the CSI Church in his home town of Pulivendula in Kadapa on December 25.

On the final day of his three-day tour of his native Kadapa district, Mr. Jagan flew from his Idupulapaya estate by a helicopter and alighted at the Bhakarapuram helipad, from where he reached Pulivendula town church for the prayers.

En route, he was extended Christmas greetings by friends, family members and relatives, to which he reciprocated with a similar warmth. Recalling his presence on the holy Christmas day in his home town, the Chief Minister called it a ‘blessing’ to celebrate the festival in the presence of his near and dear.

At the church, he prayed in silence along with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, district in-charge minister Audimulapu Suresh, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnatha Reddy among others.

