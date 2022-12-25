ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan participates in Christmas celebrations at Pulivendula

December 25, 2022 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cut the Christmas cake and released the New Year calendar brought out by the CSI Association

A.D. Rangarajan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts the cake offered by his mother Y.S. Vijayamma at the Christmas celebrations conducted at CSI Church in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on December 25. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Christmas celebrations along with his family members at the CSI Church in his ancestral town of Pulivendula on December 25.

On arrival from the YSR Estates in Idupulapaya by a helicopter, the Chief Minister’s convoy drove straight to the Town Church in Pulivendula.

After listening to the message delivered by the pastor, Mr. Reddy cut the Christmas cake and released the New Year calendar brought out by the CSI Association.

He prayed along with his family members, including mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Bharati, cousin and Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy among others.

Mr. Reddy expressed delight over celebrating the festival at his homeland among his friends and relatives every year.

“We seek the Almighty’s blessings to the State government which is moving ahead with development and people’s welfare as its agenda”, he said. Later, he boarded the chopper for Kadapa airport, from where he reached Gannavaram.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan accompanied the Chief Minister.

