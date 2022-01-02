Jagan owes explanation on ‘delay’ in PRC: Ashok Babu

‘TDP government had addressed many employees’ issues despite financial constraints’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the employees on why the government is dilly-dallying the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu has said.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ashok Babu said the government was giving lame excuses such as financial constraints when the employees were demanding fulfilment of the promises made to them.

Andhra Pradesh had plunged into an economic crisis due to the “thoughtless policies” of the YSRCP government, he alleged. The government should stop betraying the employees and take steps to implement the PRC immediately, he demanded.

The TDP government had given 43% fitment on a par with the Telangana employees at a time when Andhra Pradesh was facing serious financial problems due to the bifurcation of the State, Mr. Ashok Babu said.

The TDP government had given health cards, 30% HRA, and increased the retirement age from 58 to 60, he added.

The salaries of contract and outsourcing employees too had been increased by 20% during the TDP term. This apart, 81 days salary had been paid for the strike period during the Samaikyandhra agitation, the TDP leader said.

The TDP government had also given 20% IR due to delay in the 11th PRC, he said, and added that the Chief Minister should realise that the TDP government had addressed the employees’ issues despite financial constratins.