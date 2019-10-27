Jagan orders stern action in Dachepalli case

Expressing outrage over the sexual assault on a six-year-old girl at Pedagarlapadu village of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the DGP and the district Collector to initiate stern action against the culprit.

He said punishment for such heinous crimes should serve as a deterrent to others and officials must ensure that such incidents did not recur.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who visited the Narsaraopet Government Hospital where the victim was undergoing treatment, also called on her family members and gave them an assurance that the government would do all it could to provide security to them in the village and punish the guilty.

Later, the commission Chairperson said that the village volunteers appointed recently could play a pivotal role in curbing such incidents.

Ms. Padma said the volunteers could maintain a constant vigil on the activities of the unscrupulous elements in their respective areas, and report the matter to the authorities if they found any threat to anybody.