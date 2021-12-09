Jagan orders review of irrigation projects

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada

09 December 2021 22:56 IST

Prioritise the safety and maintenance of reservoirs, officials told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the safety and maintenance of reservoirs and irrigation projects, many of which were neglected since bifurcation, and to recruit staff wherever required.

During a meeting on the condition of irrigation projects on Thursday, Mr. Jagan ordered a comprehensive review of all the projects, and steps to undertake necessary repairs.

He insisted that the projects should be properly maintained in order to make the best use of them while not compromising on the safety aspects.

Officials told the Chief Minister that a committee had been set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and a separate panel headed by the Engineer-in-Chief and having experts from institutions such as the IIT and JNTU on board had been set up to look into the matter. They said the reports of previous governments were also being studied.

The committee led by the Chief Secretary was focussing on an automation system that would link real-time data to the command control room, that would send alerts in the event of flash floods and heavy rains. Due attention was paid to mitigating the risks of property damages and loss of lives, they said.