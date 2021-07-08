Jagan opens 1,512 Rythu Bharosa Kendras

ANANTAPUR

08 July 2021 14:31 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday opened 1,512 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) all over the State from 74 Udegolam village in Rayadurg Constituency by formally cutting the ribbon of the new RBK building. While some of these RBKs were functioning from rented buildings or alternative buildings, these 1512 RBKs were built at a cost of ₹379 crore.

Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju the Chief Minister either opened or launched the foundation for farmers’ welfare at a cost of ₹1570 crore, which include 1,262 agriculture godowns to be constructed at a cost of ₹400.30 crore, foundation was laid for 45 new Rythu Bazaars to be constructed all over Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹52 crore.

The Chief Minister inspected the first integrated Agriculture and Aqua laboratory at the 74 Udegolam village and simultaneously opened 100 of them all over the State. These laboratories were set up at a cost of ₹79.50 crore. Another major facility that has come in handy for the farmers at the RBKs is hiring of vehicles and equipment at 611 YSR Custom Hiring Centers (CHC) set up at a cost of ₹96.64 crore.

Post-harvest facility

Post-harvest facilities will also be created at a cost of ₹200 crore in addition to taking up revival of marketyards under the Nadu-nedu scheme. District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy were present during the Chief Minister’s meeting with Agriculture Board members on the RBK premises, where he also found out the possibility of tying up the banking facilities from the same place and interacted with the APCOB officials.

The Chief Minister had a look at the kiosks that would help in e-crop booking and technical advice on agriculture practices with the help of Agriculture/Horticulture assistants attached to the Village Secretariats. Some farmers present at the inaugural of the 74 Udegolam RBK, said that this one-stop facility was helping them get certified pesticides, fertilizers and animal feed. “We are happy that government is taking care of crop insurance or the animal/cattle insurance premium and we are getting the compensation when something goes wrong,” said a farmer explaining his experience to the Chief Minister.