Jagan on short visit to Vizag on Dec. 17

A wedding reception and flyover inaugural are on his agenda

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in the city on a short visit on Friday, December 17.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport from Gannavaram Airport at 5 p.m. on Friday, where he is expected He will meet officials at the airport and proceed to NAD Junction, where he would inaugurate the NAD Flyover and six other projects undertaken by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). From there, he would proceed to the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road, where he is scheduled to attend the wedding of Vizianagaram DCCB Chairman N. Naidu Babu’s daughter Divya Naidu.

Later, he would proceed to VUDA Park, where he would inaugurate four projects undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), after which he would go to Vizag Conventions at PM Palem, where he would attend the wedding reception of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter Niharika.

From there, the Chief Minister would leave the venue at 7.15 p.m. and reach the airport at 7.45 p.m. and catch a flight to Gannavaram airport at 7.55 p.m.

Collector inspects venues

Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to receive the Chief Minister at the airport.

Mr. Mallikarjuna, along with Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, inspected the venues which will be visited by the Chief Minister on Friday.