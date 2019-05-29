Jagan off to Tirumala before taking oath of office

Chief-Minister designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received a rousing reception when he landed at Renigunta airport on Tuesday evening. The YSRCP president, who is on a two-day visit to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, is scheduled to have a darshan on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Jagan who came in a special flight from Gannavaram airport was received by the top officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Chittoor district administration and police top brass.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Chittoor Collector P.S. Pradyumna, Joint Collector P.S. Girisha, MCT Commissioner V. Vijayrama Raju, Sub-Collectors R. Mahesh Kumar (Tirupati) and C. Srikeerthi (Madanapalle), Inspector-General of Police (Task Force) M. Kantha Rao, Ananthapuram Range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata, Superintendents of Police K.K.N. Anburajan (Tirupati Urban) and Vikrant Patil (Chittoor) among others accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Jagan. The MPs-elect from the party were also present.

Huge crowd

A huge crowd and party workers gathered on the roadside and showered flower petals as Mr. Jagan’s special convoy entered the city from the airport through Mangalam, Leela Mahal circle and Garuda Circle. He made a night halt at Padmavati Guest House. Dozens of party MLAs are expected to arrive in Tirumala.

Despite tight security arrangements at the guest house, it was teemed with the party cadres. Even as the media was not allowed beyond the entrance gate, many people sneaked in, resulting in a kind of congestion.