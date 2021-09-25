Jagan not to attend Shah’s meeting

Home Minister Sucharita to represent State on his behalf

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not attend a review meeting on ‘left-wing extremism and related issues on both security and development’ slated to be held in New Delhi on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of 10 Maoist-affected States.

According to information, Mr. Jagan suffered a sprain while doing exercises on his leg. It compelled him to cancel his visit to Delhi. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita would attend the meeting on his behalf.

The State government is likely to raise issues such as Centre’s contribution in the development of tribal areas in the State.

Govt. to place wishlist

The government has plans to design a policy to provide internet and mobile-telecom facilities to all tribal villages. The government wanted to open a post office wherever there are village secretariats. Recognising village secretariats as Aadhaar centres, setting up of Tribal University are some of the issues that are likely to be raised by the government at the meeting.

The State government has also decided to seek Centre’s contribution towards building necessary infrastructure facilities in tribal areas across the State, which includes construction of roads, transforming schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu initiative, and comprehensive internet and mobile-telecom facility.

Directors-General of Police, Chief Secretaries and heads of paramilitary forces are also scheduled to attend the high-level review meeting in Delhi.