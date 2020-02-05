Jagan not at all like his father, thunders Naidu

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out against Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Mr. Jagan was not at all like his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who continued to develop Hyderabad and did not change any master plans designed for the development of the Shamshabad airport and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by the TDP when it was in power.

Mr. Naidu was addressing landowners at Thullur on the 51st day of the agitation to retain Amaravati as the State capital.

“Did not YSR continue to develop Hyderabad, Outer Ring Road and other areas? Did he change any of the master plans that I had designed for the development of Cyberabad? Why, then, is this CM trying to undo all the good work I had done? What mistake have the people committed?” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu reiterated that he would continue to fight till his last breath to force the State government to retain Amaravati as the capital, and vowed that the TDP would explore all legal options to prevent the capital from being shifted elsewhere.

“All officers who have been blindly supporting the government will be taken to task when the TDP comes back to power in the next elections,” the TDP chief said.