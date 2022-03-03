Jagan never interfered in investigation into Viveka murder case, says former DGP

Gautam Sawang terms reports in vernacular media as baseless misrepresentation of facts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman and former Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said on Thursday that there were never instances of any kind of interference by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy at any point of time during the investigation into the murder of Y.S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

In a release, Mr. Sawang also said some allegations attributed to him in this connection in the vernacular media were “baseless misrepresentation of facts and misquotes made out of context.”

Referring to the reports that the Chief Minister had directed Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, E.C. Surendranath Reddy and D. Shivasankara Reddy to meet him in 2019 when he was the DGP, Mr. Sawang said the three had never met him in connection with the case.

On reports that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had termed two persons as his two eyes, Mr. Sawang said the Chief Minister had said that the families of Vivekananda Reddy and Mr. Avinash Reddy were like “two eyes.”

“The Chief Minister had asked me to ensure that the investigation was done thoroughly, and this message was conveyed to the slain leader’s daughter Sunitha Reddy and her husband in September 2019,” Mr. Sawang said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had always said investigation into the murder case should be done in a “free, fair and impartial manner” to bring out the truth.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also instructed that all material and facts be placed before the court, and if the court directed a CBI investigation, the State should comply with it, the former DGP said.