Jagan, Naidu toeing Centre’s line fearingpending cases, says CPI leader

CPI leader K. Narayana (right) addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

05 April 2021 10:37 IST

‘NIA and CBI are being used to silence dissenters’

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Sunday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had surrendered before the Narendra Modi government, fearing their arrest in the cases pending against them in various courts.

“The Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition have chosen to remain silent at a time when injustice is being meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the form of disinvestment of public sector units,” Mr. Narayana told the media here.

The CPI leader dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to fight the cases pending against them in a democratic way instead of surrendering before the Central government.

“National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) —are being used against those who are questioning the policies of the Centre. The investigative agencies have become a tool to silence the dissenting voices,” said Mr. Narayana while referring to the recent raids by the NIA and CBI in the State.

MPTC, ZPTC polls

Referring to the TDP boycotting the MPTC, ZPTC elections, Mr. Narayana lamented that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision is an ‘act of timidity’. “The TDP should be determined to fight the challenges posed by the YSRCP instead of distancing itself from the elections,” he said. Mr. Narayana appealed to the regional political parties to join together to fight the Central government’s policies including the three farm laws and disinvestment of PSUs.