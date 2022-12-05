Jagan, Naidu take part in all-party meet on G-20 Summit 

December 05, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the all-party meeting on G-20 Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting was convened to elicit the views of all the parties on the programmes planned by the Central government during the presidency of the Group of Twenty nations, the reins of which India took over from Indonesia on December 1.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was a matter of pride that India was given the onerous responsibility of presiding over the G-20, and promised on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government to do what it could for the successful conduct of the prestigious summit, if it was given any specific task.

He further said this was the time for the entire nation to come together to host the summit, not for making political comments that would tarnish the country’s image.

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to be held in India next year.

TDP president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu was among the leaders who took part in the deliberations.