  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Jagan, Naidu take part in all-party meet on G-20 Summit 

A.P. will take up any task given to it for the success of the meet, says CM

December 05, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being welcomed at the all-party meeting on G-20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being welcomed at the all-party meeting on G-20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the all-party meeting on G-20 Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. 

The meeting was convened to elicit the views of all the parties on the programmes planned by the Central government during the presidency of the Group of Twenty nations, the reins of which India took over from Indonesia on December 1.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was a matter of pride that India was given the onerous responsibility of presiding over the G-20, and promised on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government to do what it could for the successful conduct of the prestigious summit, if it was given any specific task. 

He further said this was the time for the entire nation to come together to host the summit, not for making political comments that would tarnish the country’s image. 

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to be held in India next year.

TDP president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu was among the leaders who took part in the deliberations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.