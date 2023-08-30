HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan, Naidu ring in Raksha Bandhan; where are our missing girls, asks Pawan Kalyan

Forever grateful for the love you shower on me, Chief Minister says on Twitter; Naidu says will roll out freebies for women if TDP is voted to power

August 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
TDP’s women’s wing members tying a rakhi to party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during the party’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Mangalgiri on Wednesday.

TDP’s women’s wing members tying a rakhi to party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during the party’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Mangalgiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Health Minister V. Rajini tied a rakhi to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

During a visit to Irripaka in Kakinada district, several women Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders tied rakhis to the Chief Minister.

Extending rakhi pournami greetings, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, said that he was grateful for the love they showered on him. “I am forever grateful for the love you shower on me. I promise that I will always support you as a brother. Your welfare is the goal of our governance,” he said in a message on Twitter.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised Raksha Bandhan celebrations at its party office at Mangalagiri here. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed  the gathering on the occasion, and also extended greetings to the people on Twitter.

In his tweet, Mr Naidu said that the TDP had announced a programme called Mahasakthi with the aim of making women self-reliant and successful. “The TDP, after coming to power, will pay ₹1,500 per month under the girl child fund to each woman. Also, an incentive of ₹15,000 to each child going to school under ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme will be given. Under the Deepam scheme, every family will be provided with three cooking gas cylinders free of cost per year, and women will be given free travel facility on APSRTC buses. The TDP‘s priority is to ensure women’s empowerment and their safety,” Mr. Naidu said.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said that the festival symbolises the close bond shared by brothers and sisters. “Rakhi festival, celebrated on the day of Sravana Pournami, is a celebration of happiness for Indians who accord utmost importance to family relations,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

He stressed that Raksha Bandhan’s essence would be realised only when the government acts responsibly towards girls. He also touched upon the topic of the missing girls in the State who are victims of human trafficking. “It is not good for our society, especially the government, to remain silent when girls are being subjected to injustice right in front of our eyes. Official statistics, which say that more than 30 000 girls and women have disappeared in Andhra Pradesh, are heart-breaking,” he said.

“When those in the government are acting irresponsibly without taking any action on the missing cases, what is the fate of our girls? Who will listen to the cries of their parents?” he asked.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.