‘Jagan, Naidu must keep up pressure on Centre’

The A.P. Special Category Status and Vibhajan Hamila Sadhana Samiti has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu should keep the pressure up on the Centre to fulfil the promises.

If the promises made during bifurcation were not fulfilled, the first casualty would be Rayalaseema and North Andhra, its leader chalasani Srinivas said at a press conference here on Tuesday. He, however, made it clear he was not for the YSRCP government adopting a confrontationist attitude.

Though the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor was much talked about and Mr. Naidu spoke about aid from Japan funding agencies and Asian Development Bank nothing had happened, Mr. Srinivas said.

But recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax incentives for GIFT City till 2029 as a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, he pointed out. He wondered why the main political parties were not demanding the same for the State.

For Central institutions, sanctioned too allocation of funds was not increased. In the last budget though ₹50,000 crore was expected from the Centre, only ₹19,800 crore was received. This year the Budget had shown ₹60,000 crore as Central funds, but unless the State fought, it would not get its due, he said.

‘Raw deal to Telugu States’

Both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Staeas were receiving a raw deal, he alleged.

The Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and since the schedule for the winter session of Parliament was announced the State should adopt whatever means would suit it to get the funds, Mr. Srinivas said.

He expressed anguish over ‘Andhra’ being removed from Andhra Bank after merger of banks but the Centre could not do the same thing about Maharashtra Bank.

Competitive examination for jobs and admission to higher institutes of learning should be conducted in mother tongue, he demanded.

Appala Naidu, a professor from Andhra University and samiti district convener A.J. Stalin spoke.