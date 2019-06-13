Jagan, Naidu, MLAs take oath

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu were among the first MLAs to be administered the oath of affirmation as the first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday.

Pro tem Speaker Sambangi Appala Naidu called the House to order at exactly at 11.05 a.m. the muhurtham or auspicious time preferred by the government. The YSRCP MLAs raised slogans — ‘jayaho Jagan, jayaho YSR, zindabad YSR’ as soon as the Chief Minister entered the House.

After Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu, Deputy Chief Ministers, Azmath Basha Bepari, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, L Narayana Swamy and Pamula Pusha Sreevani took the oath. The 25 Ministers were then sworn in, followed by 11 women members. Rest of the MLAs were sworn in in the alphabetical order.

The Chief Minister greeted the MLAs with folded hands after taking oath. Both Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu greeted each other from their respective places but the courteous shaking of hands was missing.

The House will elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Thursday.

The swearing-in ended around 4 pm, after a one-hour lunch break in between. The photographs and details of the MLAs taking oath were displayed on two wall- mounted TV screens in the hall. Only about half a dozen members took oath in English while all others did it in Telugu. Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy was made to take oath for a second time after he took it ‘in the name of Jagan” the first time. A majority of MLAs took oath in the name of god.

Touch of glamour

The 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly acquired new hues as the blue-white-green shades of YSRCP having 151 MLAs dominated the House. The TDP MLAs, including Mr. Naidu, wore yellow shirts, while YSRCP MLAs wore the party scarves. Nagari MLA RK Roja and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, both film star- turned-politicians, added a bit of glamour.

Once Thoguru Arthur’s duty as Chief Marshal of Assembly in combined A.P. for three years was to escort indisciplined MLAs out on the orders of the Speaker. He has entered Assembly as Nandikotkur (SC) MLA now. The lone Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad was cynosure of all eyes.

The first session of 14th Legislative Assembly was outside the geographical territory of A.P. as it was conducted in Hyderabad, the common capital of both States. The first session of the present Assembly is being conducted in a temporary building constructed at Velagapudi. For the second time in a row, the Congress will have to be a passive observer outside as it failed to win even a single seat in the House.