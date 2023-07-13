Jagan must spell out his stand on Amaravati issue, says TDP leader

July 13, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must spell out their stand on the three-capital issue as the Supreme Court has turned down the State government’s plea seeking an expeditious hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by it against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order.

Addressing the media at Mangalagiri near here on July 12 (Wednesday), TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad said that the apex court bench had said that it was not possible to take up the case urgently as there were important cases to be heard.

“What is the YSRCP government’s stance in this regard? What would Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tell the people now as the apex court deferred the hearing to December? Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not heed the High Court’s direction to continue Amaravati as the Capital. Instead, he moved Supreme Court. He hardly achieved anything,” he said.

The people of the State feel insulted that they don’t have a capital and the Chief Minister should introspect on the issue now, he said.

He further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing a game by bringing the housing for the poor in Amaravati to the fore. “The government has deceived Amaravati farmers by floating a proposal to shift the capital. It is foisting false cases against them. The farmers have been protesting for the last 1,302 days demanding justice. But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no time to visit them,” he added.

