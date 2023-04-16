HamberMenu
Jagan must break his silence on Viveka murder case: CPI

April 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy break his silence over the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

In a statement on April 16 (Sunday), CPI Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna pointed out that Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) four years after the murder. “It took four years for the CBI to investigate the case. The police have all the details and information as to who killed the former MP and who tried to hush up the case and portray it as a natural death. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been visiting News Delhi frequently to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and as a result, the investigation slowed down,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishna said now that the facts started coming to light. “If the Chief Minister is sincere, he must respond to the developments pertaining to the murder of his uncle (Vivekananda Reddy). He must issue a statement that the culprits, whoever it might be, should be punished,” he said.

He urged the CBI to take the investigation to a logical conclusion soon.

