Jagan must boycott Feb. 17 meet in Delhi: PCC chief

He flays Jagan for not putting a strong case for SCS before PM

He flays Jagan for not putting a strong case for SCS before PM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must boycott the proposed February 17 meeting at New Delhi as Special Category Status (SCS) is not included in the agenda, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he took objection to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy not putting his side strongly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the SCS issue.

“With 23 MPs, he should dictate terms and not bow down to injustice being meted out to the State. Let him hold a separate meeting with his MPs on the same day,” said Mr. Sailajanath.

Bharatiya Janata Party had been betraying the people of the country and was using surgical strikes for political mileage. Mr. Modi was criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to gain in the upcoming elections, he observed.

The Central government had been selling the country’s assets one by one like airlines, and LIC without sound logic and in a haphazard manner, he alleged.

“The BJP leaders have been betraying the people since the beginning and Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah had never sacrificed for the country, so let them not talk about the Congress and its leaders,” he said.

He said Mr. Modi perceived Mr. Rahul Gandhi as a strong leader, hence had been attacking him even in Parliament without answering the questions put forward by the Congress leader in the house, the APCC chief said.