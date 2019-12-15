Jagan most searched on Google in State; Naidu most followed on Twitter, FB

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy turned out to be the most searched among politicians from Andhra Pradesh on the Google web search in the year 2019 so far, according to the Google Trends reports.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu are in the second and third place respectively.

Though Mr. Reddy beat Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan almost throughout the year, he was more searched on Google in the first six months — the period in which he campaigned for the general elections, won it and began serving as second Chief Minister of the residual State of Andhra Pradesh.

His popularity on the search engine came down since July compared to the first half of the year and even fell behind Mr. Pawan once during early September. Mr. Naidu was least searched on Google among the three.

Other States

After Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan was more searched in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Mr. Pawan and Mr. Naidu were more searched in Telangana after Andhra Pradesh.

Ironically all the politicians were searched for their songs more than their speeches and political comments. While Mr. Jagan was searched for his popular election song ‘Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan’ and others, Mr. Kalyan and Mr. Naidu were also searched for their political songs.

During the past five years, Mr. Pawan was the most searched and is followed by Mr. Naidu. Searches for Mr. Jagan spiked only in the late 2018.

On YouTube, during the past six months, Mr. Pawan was the most searched and is followed by Mr. Jagan.

Naidu most popular

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu remains the most popular figure on social media’s largest platforms Twitter and Facebook with over 6.2 million followers together. On Twitter alone, Mr. Naidu has 4.4 million followers and the number is ever-growing. Mr. Naidu is one among the few politicians across the country and only public figure in Andhra Pradesh to have such a huge following on Twitter.

Mr. Pawan has over 4.5 million followers on both the platforms while Mr. Jagan lags with only about 3 million followers. Mr. Jagan has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and 1.8 million followers on Facebook.