Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes will ensure thumping win for YSRCP: Dr. Gurumoorthy

The YSR Congress Party nominee Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy filed his nomination papers for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection in the presence of SPSR Nellore District Collector here on Monday.

Paying floral tributes to the statue of Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar at the busy V.R.C. centre, Dr. Gurumoorthy came in a big procession and filed three sets of nomination papers before Mr. Chakradhar Babu, the Returning Officer for the byelection.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gurumoorthy asserted that the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure a facile win for him in the byelection.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, the party in-charge for the bypoll said, “'We will thwart with all our mite privatisation of Visakhapatanam Steel Plant (VSP) and fight for implementation of all assurances given by the Centre to the State at the time of bifurcation, including Special Category Status, speedy completion of Polavaram project and a public sector port.”

Dr. Gurumoorthy was well-versed with the issues concerning the people as he had accompanied Jagan Mohan Reddy during his long Padayatra, he said.

“We will give this prestigious seat with a margin of more than four lakh votes as gift to the Chief Minister who has launched welfare schemes on a scale never seen before. People are waiting for this opportunity to express thanks to the Chief Minister for what he has done to them,” Mr. Subba Reddy added.

Dr. Gurumurthy was accompanied by, among others, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, State Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, K. Kannababu and A. Suresh and MLAs Bhumana Kurunakar Reddy, B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who would take up intensive poll campaign in the seven Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency including Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Venkatagiri in SPSR Nellore district.