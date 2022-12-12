Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch family physician concept on Ugadi, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

December 12, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the family physician concept on the occasion of Ugadi, marking the Telugu new year, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini said on December 12 (Monday).

Inaugurating a digital mammography equipment at the Natco Cancer Centre of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur, the Minister said that for the first time in the State, a digital mammography equipment worth ₹1 crore have been set up here and the patients could avail of the services free of cost.

Ms. Rajini thanked the Natco Trust for donating ₹100 crore for the development of the infrastructure at the Cancer Centre.

GGH Superintendent N. Prabhavathi said that the equipment was donated to the hospital by Gaddipati Kasturi Devi, Rammohana Rao and Sivaramakrishna Babu of Amruthalur and Natco Trust, Hyderabad.

Stating that the number of women suffering from cancer in the State is increasing, the Minister said that the government had allocated about ₹1,000 crore for cancer treatment. The government also entered into an agreement with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (TMC) to establish a cancer unit in Visakhapatnam.

“The Chief Minister has brought revolutionary changes in the health sector. The government has recruited more than 46,000 employees in different cadres in the health sector so far to provide effective services to the patients at government hospitals,” said Ms. Rajini.

“The government is working to ensure that no person should go out of the State for cancer treatment. We are putting in efforts to provide the facilities to attract the patients from other States,” she said.

That Health Department would take a decision on how to use the vacant land at Bongaralabeedu in Guntur city, which belongs to the hospital, she said.

MLAs Md. Mustafa (Guntur East), Maddali Giri (Guntur West), Vundavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda) and former Chairman of Madhya Vimochana Committee V. Lakhmana Reddy were present on the occasion.