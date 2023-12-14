Jagan Mohan Reddy urges people to reject ‘non-local leaders’ Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan in next elections

December 14, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to defeat both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in ensuing elections as both parties were headed by ‘non-local leaders’ Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. He said that both were disturbing the administration and unable to digest the good deeds done by YSRCP government.

He formally inaugurated YSR Sujaladhara scheme near Kanchili and a multi-specialty hospital-cum-kidney research centre in Palasa on December 14. The government spent around ₹700 crore for the water project which would ensure safe drinking water for all villages of seven mandals, which come under the purview of Uddanam region, where hundreds of kidney patients are facing untold miseries due to the contamination of ground water.

The research centre-cum-hospital constructed with around ₹200 crore would help kidney patients to get free treatment in their vicinity. Speaking at a public meeting organised at Palasa railway grounds, Mr. Mohan Reddy termed both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan [who he referred to as package star] as ‘cancer cells’ which needed to be removed in the next elections to be conducted in next three months. “Both the Opposition leaders live in Hyderabad and come often to Andhra Pradesh to disturb the administration here. People should not allow them to intrude in Andhra Pradesh affairs as they have no concern for people of A.P.,” Mr. Mohan Reddy said.

“They cannot dictate terms for the location of the Chief Minister’s office. It is our prerogative. Both leaders, who did nothing for Andhra Pradesh during 2014 and 2019 should stop polluting minds with their hate speeches against YSRCP government,” Mr.Jagan added.

He claimed that A.P. had witnessed remarkable growth in the last four years while assuring to develop North Andhra region with the speedy construction of Bhogapuram international airport and Mulapeta sea port. CM Jagan also said that he had ensured corruption-free governance with the introduction of ‘volunteer system’ and establishment of ward and village secretariats.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling his promise of construction of kidney research centre and supply of safe drinking water for the people of Uddanam region. He hoped that kidney patients would lead normal lives with the availability of dialysis and other treatments at Palasa itself.

Earlier, Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and irrigation officials gave a powerpoint presentation on the water scheme, which would be extended to Pathapatnam Assembly constituency in the second phase. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao thanked CM Jagan for inaugurating YSR boys hostel virtually. He has explained the recent achievements of the University.

