Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone for Varikapudisela irrigation project in Palnadu tomorrow

November 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme near Gangulakunta village in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district on November 15 (Wednesday).

The lift irrigation scheme (LIS), which has been on the cards for almost six decades now, is a drought mitigatio project which, once commissioned, would go a long way towards changing the landscape of the arid district.

The Varikapudisela LIS is designed to lift 1.547 tmc ft of water from Varikapudivagu on the foreshore of the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir through a pump house that will be constructed on its right bank near Gangalakunta.

While a part of the 50-acre project falls under the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve area, officials say it will not affect wildlife in the region.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti told The Hindu on November 13 (Monday) that they have been making all arrangements for the visit and ground-breaking ceremony to be conducted by the Chief Minister. The ceremony will take place at Macherla.

He said that the State government has accorded administrative approval for an amount of ₹340.26 crore to provide irrigation water to an ayacut of 24,900 acres in Veldurthi mandal under Phase- I. The work has been awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). The villages covered in this phase are Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Sirigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta and Loyapalli.

Phase -II

The ayacut proposed under Phase-II of Varikapudisela LIS includes 15,7222 acres in Veldurthi mandal, 36,440 acres in Durgi mandal, 6,641 acres in Macherla, 1,627 acres in Karempudi, 209 acres in Gurazala mandal, and 33,556 acres in Bollapalli mandal in Palnadu district. Another 10,456 acres will be brought under cultivation in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency in Prakasam district.

In total, 1,29,554 acres—24,900 in Phase-I and 1,04,654 acres in Phase-II— will be covered under irrigation once the project is completed.

“This is one initiative which would change the fortunes of the Palnadu people,” observed Narasaraopet Lok Sabha MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

