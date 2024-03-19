Jagan Mohan Reddy to kick-start bus yatra at Proddutur on March 27

March 19, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is all geared up for the conduct of the bus yatra of its president and Chief Miniter Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from March 27.

Christened ‘Memanta Siddham’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would kick-start his Idupulapaya to Uttarandhra bus yatra at Proddutur. Prior to that, he would offer his prayers at the ‘samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The yatra, to be organised on the same scale of ‘Siddham’ meetings, would cover the Lok Sabha constituencies that could not be covered during the ‘Siddham’ meetings, party State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media at the party office in Guntur district on March 19 (Tuesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would mingle with the people and elicit their opinion as he had done during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections, the YSRCP leader said.

On the second day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address either a meeting at Nandyal or take part in an interactive session at Allagadda in the morning, and participate in a public meeting at Nandyal in the evening. On the third day, he would enter Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency and address a meeting at Yemmiganur, he said, adding that the remaining schedule was being finalised.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the bus yatra was likely to continue up to April 18. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address election meetings soon after the notification was issued. There would not be any break, he said.

Claiming that people were rallying behind the YSRCP and supporting the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had implemented the promises he made, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP implemented 99% of the promises in the manifesto.

Party leaders Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and T. Raghuram were present.

