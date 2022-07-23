Jagan Mohan Reddy to interact with 50 YSRCP cadres from each constituency

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday told his party’s regional coordinators and district chiefs to organise Gadapa Gadapaku programme in the purview of six village/ward secretariats every month and said that he would directly interact with 50 important cadres from each constituency beginning August 4. The programme is crucial for fulfilling the party’s welfare and developmental agenda, he asserted. Addressing YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Friday, Mr. Jagan said they should play a proactive role and must shoulder additional responsibilities. “You should ensure that the programme is held in six places every month. We are giving ₹20 lakh and ₹1.20 crore to each village and ward secretariat respectively for undertaking priority works. The funds should be put to best use,” he said. Mr. Jagan suggested creation of district, mandal and city level committees along with affiliated organisations, with due representation to women. A concerted effort should be made to take the party closer to people, he added.



