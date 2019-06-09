Jagan Mohan Reddy takes charge at Secretariat

Just over a week after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally took charge at his chambers in the Secretariat here at 8.39 a.m. on Saturday.

Senior bureaucrats, Secretariat staff and other leaders welcomed him amid Vedic chants by pundits.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, CM’s principal advisor Ajeya Kallam, DGP Gautam Sawang, additional secretary to CM K. Dhananjaya Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were among those who received Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After entering the chambers located on the ground floor of Block-1, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at the portrait of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and then occupied his chair at the scheduled time.

For journalists

He then cleared the files pertaining to increasing the salary of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per month, the State government’s consent for laying an Express Highway connecting the capital city, Amaravati, to Anantapur, and renewal of the journalists’ health insurance scheme.

On the occasion, the CM wrote on Twitter: “With God’s and your blessings, I will fulfil your aspirations and live up to your expectations.”

Judicial commission

Later, addressing the heads of departments and the Secretariat staff, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought their cooperation in bringing about transparency in the administration and curbing corruption, and, thereby, saving money to the exchequer.

Stating that he met the Chief Justice of the High Court and sought constitution of a judicial commission to finalise the tenders in a transparent manner, and exuded confidence that it would usher in the desired change by facilitating the participation of a large number of bidders. By doing so, the rates could be controlled, he said.

In the previous government, the tendering process was replete with nepotism, he observed, and asserted that he would not hesitate to rope in the CBI to probe frauds.

Interim relief

In an interaction with the office-bearers of the APNGOs’ Association, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced 27% interim relief (IR), and expressed his resolve to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (SCS). He also gave an assurance to increase the wages of outsourced workers.