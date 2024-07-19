GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan Mohan Reddy should introspect on YSRCP rule: Daggubati Purandeswari  

“The YSRCP had made a mockery of democracy by unleashing violence during the elections for local bodies,” the BJP president of Andhra Pradesh said.

Published - July 19, 2024 02:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Daggubati Purandeswari. File

Daggubati Purandeswari. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP State (Andhra Pradesh) president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari suggested to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to introspect on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule while raising a hue and cry about the recent incidents of violence. 

Speaking to media persons after welcoming leaders from various parties into the BJP at the State party office in Vijayawada on July 19, Ms. Purandeswari said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had remained a mute spectator to the multiple physical attacks that took place in the last five years. 

She condemned the attacks and said that the State government should pay due attention to the adverse impact of the messages, on the attacks being posted through social media, on youth. 

Also read | Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers: Full list

“Jagan Mohan Reddy should not forget the fact that it was because of its atrocious rule the YSRCP was voted out of power. The YSRCP had made a mockery of democracy by unleashing violence during the elections for local bodies,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said the NDA won the elections for the third time as people believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. 

She insisted that welfare of the poor and the middle classes mattered the most for the NDA government and expressed confidence that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would deliver the kind of governance that was expected from the allies (the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena and the BJP). 

