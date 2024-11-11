Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Minister of Education in the nation, on his birth anniversary at the party’s central office at Tadepalli on Monday.

Several key leaders participated in the event, including MLAs Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Busine Virupakshi, Regam Matsyalangam, Matsyarasa Vishweshwara Raju, and Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy, former ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Vidadala Rajini, along with party leader Sheikh Asif and others.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s unparalled contributions to India’s freedom struggle and his pioneering efforts in the field of education were recalled on the occasion.

