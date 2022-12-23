Jagan Mohan Reddy offers special prayers at Pedda Dargah in Kadapa

December 23, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday offered special prayers at the Ameenpeer Dargah, popularly known as Pedda Dargah, here, and presented the ‘flower chadar’ on behalf of the State government.

The Chief Minister visited the dargah as part of his three-day visit to the district.

Dargah head Hazarath Kwaja Sayyed Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha received the Chief Minister and made arrangements for the special prayers and the “fateh” ritual.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “By divine grace I offered prayers at the dargah, which is known for religious and communal harmony.”

He said the dargah reflected the eternal sanctity of Sufism and the spirit of sacrifice embedded in it.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the houses of senior partt leaders to give his blessings to the newlywed couples in their families.

After the public meeting at Kamalapuram in the evening, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Idupulapaya.

The Chief Minister will visit Pulivendula constituency he represents in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday and will take part in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church on December 25.