  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan Mohan Reddy offers special prayers at Pedda Dargah in Kadapa

The dargah reflects the eternal sanctity of Sufism and the spirit of sacrifice embedded in it, says the Chief Minister

December 23, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KADAPA

K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at Ameenpeer Dargah in Kadapa on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at Ameenpeer Dargah in Kadapa on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday offered special prayers at the Ameenpeer Dargah, popularly known as Pedda Dargah, here, and presented the ‘flower chadar’ on behalf of the State government.

The Chief Minister visited the dargah as part of his three-day visit to the district.

Dargah head Hazarath Kwaja Sayyed Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha received the Chief Minister and made arrangements for the special prayers and the “fateh” ritual.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “By divine grace I offered prayers at the dargah, which is known for religious and communal harmony.”

He said the dargah reflected the eternal sanctity of Sufism and the spirit of sacrifice embedded in it.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the houses of senior partt leaders to give his blessings to the newlywed couples in their families.

After the public meeting at Kamalapuram in the evening, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Idupulapaya.

The Chief Minister will visit Pulivendula constituency he represents in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday and will take part in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church on December 25.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.