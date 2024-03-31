GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan Mohan Reddy merely paying lip service to BC community, alleges Daggubati Purandeswari

Debt burden of Andhra Pradesh, if divided equally among the population, comes up to around ₹2 lakh per person, claims the BJP-AP president

March 31, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari | Photo Credit: File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari said at the party’s OBC Morcha meeting on Sunday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurances to the Backward Classes (BC) community amounted to nothing but mere lip service, only with the view of winning their votes.

“His concern for the BCs is not coming from the heart but only from his lips,” she remarked, insisting that there was no section of society that had been spared of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s ‘draconian rule’.

Ms. Purandeswari said the debt burden of Andhra Pradesh, if divided equally among the State’s population, comes up to around ₹2 lakh per person. “This is due to the fiscal irresponsibility of Mr. Jagan, whose government has stooped to the extent of mortgaging even the State Secretariat. The Chief Minister’s talk of good governance might be soothing to hear, but in reality, what he has delivered in the last five years is far from it. The promise of liquor prohibition which he had made was also apparently intended to garner votes,” the BJP-AP president alleged.

Consumption of cheap liquor had caused the hospitalisation of a large number of people across the State and scores of casualties, she alleged.

“There are so many other things which the people are not happy about. The BJP will explain the State government’s failures and what the Centre has done, and is planning to do in the next five years,” she said.

BJP State organising general secretary N. Madhukar, general secretary B. Siva Narayana and OBC Morcha State president R. Gopi Srinivas were present. 

