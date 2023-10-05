HamberMenu
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses dues, bifurcation issues

October 05, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento of Lord Venkateswara to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento of Lord Venkateswara to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Energy R.K. Singh in New Delhi on Thursday (October 5).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a two-day tour of Delhi. He will be participating in a meeting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) scheduled to be conducted at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday (October 6).

According to information, the Chief Minister discussed pending State issues with the Union Ministers. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Ms. Sitaraman to release funds for the Polavaram project, and also pending dues.

The issues related to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram irrigation project, construction of a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and financial assistance for new medical colleges were discussed. Issues such as dues from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh for for supplying power to Telangana from 2014 to 2017 were also discussed.

AP Genco had supplied power to Telangana Discoms from June 2, 2014 (appointed day of bifurcation) to June 10, 2017 due to shortage of power in the neighbouring State. The power supply was part of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Telangana government has to pay ₹3,441.78 crore towards it, sources said.

YSRCP MPs V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mithun Reddy and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy accompanied him.

