Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet Modi, Amit Shah on October 6

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 6. His tour schedule was not finalised till last report came in on October 3 (Tuesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to meet Mr. Modi as soon as he returned from his London tour. However, it did not materialise for unknown reasons. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and lodged in prison for his alleged role in skill development scam case, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was abroad. The Chief Minister sought the appointment with the BJP leadership immediately after returning from London to discuss various issues, but it was put on hold.

With the general and Assembly elections due in less than a year, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Delhi meeting is likely to revolve around political strategies and alliances, overshadowing the discussions on policies and administrative matters, though speculations are rife that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the national capital was intended to update the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister regarding Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, who is camping in New Delhi, tried to meet Mr. Shah, but in vain. Apparently, Mr. Lokesh did not get support from the BJP leadership.

