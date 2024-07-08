Jagan Mohan Reddy left food bills of BC Welfare hostels unpaid for six months, alleges Minister

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S. Savitha said it has come to their notice that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not release dues pertaining to mess bills for the last six months of the YSRCP government to BC residential schools in the State.

In an interaction with The Hindu on Monday (July 8), the Minister said that the government will address the problems at the BC Welfare hostels on a priority basis and ensure that the students do not suffer due to the funds crunch.

“Not only mess bills, but salaries for outsourced employees were also kept pending,” Ms. Savitha said, claiming that the dues have run up to a total of almost ₹50 crore.

The Minister further blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for failing to complete the construction of BC residential hostels, which was taken up by the TDP government between 2014 and 2019. She also added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in his previous tenure, had sanctioned BC Bhavans at the headquarters of all 13 districts, before the formation of new districts. The construction of these buildings was also not taken forward by the YSRCP government for five years, she said.

The Minister said that construction of the pending BC welfare hostels and BC Bhavans would be taken up on a priority basis and would be completed at the earliest.

Reacting on the Mega DSC 2014 notification, the Minister explained that the State government would establish 13 coaching centres for the aspirants who have been preparing for these competitive exams. All these coaching centres would be established at the headquarters of the erstwhile districts, she said.