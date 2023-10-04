Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹3,008 crore

October 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated three projects and laid foundation stones for nine projects from his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The projects are worth ₹3,008 crore with an employment potential of over 7,000. Officials also signed an MoU with ‘3F Oil Farm’ company in his presence for setting up a palm oil unit with an investment of ₹250 crore at Ayyavaram in East Godavari district. It will provide employment to 1,500 persons and will be beneficial for farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectares.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured full cooperation to industrialists in setting up industries in the State. The government is happy to handhold industrialists in transforming into reality the MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam in March 2023. Nearly 7,000 persons will get employment at these units, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are always with you, ready to support you in your endeavours. Please note that we are just a phone call away to solve any issue that you face in launching your units in the State,” he told the representatives of various industries who participated in the programme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the Collectors of 14 districts for extending necessary cooperation in record time to the industrialists who came forward to set up these industries. The new industries will be inaugurated in the next six months to one-and-a-half years, contributing to the economic development of the surrounding areas. The companies will provide 70% of the jobs to locals, he said.

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushashri Charan, APIIC Chairman M. Govind Reddy and VC & MD Praveen Kumar and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT