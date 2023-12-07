Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for developmental works at Kanaka Durga temple

December 07, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for ₹216 crore developmental works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on December 7.

Kanaka Durga temple will take up construction of Anna prasadam complex with an estimated cost of ₹30 crore. The temple will also construct prasadam potu with a cost of ₹27 crore. An elevated queue complex will be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. Stairway would be constructed with a cost ₹15 crore in front Rajagopuram. An additional queue complex will be constructed on south side of the temple. A Maharaja dwaram would be constructed near Kanaka Durga Nagar entrance and cost is estimated to be ₹7.75 crore. Refurbishment of Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam would be taken up with a cost of 18.30 crore and kesha khandanasala with ₹19 crore. Gousala complex would be remodeled with a cost of ₹10 crore.

