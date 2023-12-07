ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for developmental works at Kanaka Durga temple

December 07, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The developmental works at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is estimated at ₹216 crore.

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for ₹216 crore developmental works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on December 7.

Kanaka Durga temple will take up construction of Anna prasadam complex with an estimated cost of ₹30 crore. The temple will also construct prasadam potu with a cost of ₹27 crore. An elevated queue complex will be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. Stairway would be constructed with a cost ₹15 crore in front Rajagopuram. An additional queue complex will be constructed on south side of the temple. A Maharaja dwaram would be constructed near Kanaka Durga Nagar entrance and cost is estimated to be ₹7.75 crore. Refurbishment of Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam would be taken up with a cost of 18.30 crore and kesha khandanasala with ₹19 crore. Gousala complex would be remodeled with a cost of ₹10 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US