HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for developmental works at Kanaka Durga temple

The developmental works at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is estimated at ₹216 crore.

December 07, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for ₹216 crore developmental works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on December 7.

Kanaka Durga temple will take up construction of Anna prasadam complex with an estimated cost of ₹30 crore. The temple will also construct prasadam potu with a cost of ₹27 crore. An elevated queue complex will be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. Stairway would be constructed with a cost ₹15 crore in front Rajagopuram. An additional queue complex will be constructed on south side of the temple. A Maharaja dwaram would be constructed near Kanaka Durga Nagar entrance and cost is estimated to be ₹7.75 crore. Refurbishment of Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam would be taken up with a cost of 18.30 crore and kesha khandanasala with ₹19 crore. Gousala complex would be remodeled with a cost of ₹10 crore.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.