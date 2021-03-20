Jagan Mohan Reddy launches travelogue

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a book The Frontier, written by senior journalist Rehana Begum.

The book is an English translation of the Telugu book ‘Sarihaddulu’, a travelogue by Ms Rehana, documenting the life on one of the most dangerous conflict zones in the world while working for NTV, India-Pakistan Border in Jammu and Kashmir and the Eastern and Western frontiers. The book captures the arduous life of the military personnel living on edge and also snippets of civilians caught up in the strife and contains rare footage of the perilous borders.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Commissioner I and PR, T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Adviser, Communications Department GVD Krishna Mohan, CPRO to CM P. Srihari and Managing Director of Sakshi TV Nemani Bhaskar were present.