Jagan Mohan Reddy kick-starts poll campaign, accuses opposition parties of a role in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder

March 27, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KADAPA

Like in the 2019 elections, the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy has once again become a contentious poll issue ahead of the 2024 general elections with none other than Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing the opposition parties of a role in the murder case.

Kick-starting his State-wide poll campaign, ‘Memantha Siddham’, after praying at the YSR Samadhi and taking the blessings of his mother Vijayamma at Idupulapaya here on March 27 (Wednesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went hammer and tongs against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his “affiliated media houses,” accusing them of shielding the culprits involved in the murder case.

Referring to his slain paternal uncle as “Vivekam chinnanna,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted to strike a chord with the voters by recalling their association with the former Member of Parliament from Kadapa.

“Everybody in Pulivendula knows who killed Vivekam chinnanna. People should also know who are behind the murder and who are shielding the culprits,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

After his sister Y.S. Sharmila and cousin Suneetha Narreddy raised the murder issue a few months ago and accused the incumbent government of inaction, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy openly named his sisters for the first time of having played into the hands of his political opponents. “The Opposition bloc has even turned my two sisters against me,” he said.

“Unable to fight me individually, two regional parties and two national parties, the media houses and even my family members have ganged up against me, but I have faith in the Almighty and the people,” he said.

The YSRCP president launched a tirade against the TDP for “ditching the voters” every time by coming up with new alliance partners, false narratives and a fake manifesto.

The ‘Bus Yatra’ passed through Vempalle, Veerapunayunipalli, Uruturu and Yerraguntla to reach Proddatur, where Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public meeting. The campaign vehicle moved further to Duvvur and Chagalamarri cross to reach Allagadda for night break.