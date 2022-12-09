Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for early polls in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Satya Kumar

December 09, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has hinted at early polls in Andhra Pradesh and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all preparations for the poll battle.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is wary of the impact of growing anti-incumbency. He is likely to go for elections in April or May, 2023,” Mr. Satya Kumar told the media persons at Rajamahendravaram on December 9 (Friday).

Mr. Satya Kumar said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the future and that he had no option except for advancing the elections.

The BJP leader insisted that the Chief Minister was trying to win the upcoming elections for some vacant seats in the Legislative Council through ‘deceitful means’.

“The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has a dirty tricks department headed by an ‘advisor’ (Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy) who recently made an absurd comment that his party would welcome the merger of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, knowing well that it was impossible. This comments were apparently intended to divert the people’s attention from the BJP’s stellar performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections,” said Mr. Satya Kumar.