  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for early polls in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Satya Kumar

‘Jagan Mohan Reddy is wary of the impact of growing anti-incumbency in the State’

December 09, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BJP leader Y. Satya Kumar

BJP leader Y. Satya Kumar | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has hinted at early polls in Andhra Pradesh and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all preparations for the poll battle. 

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is wary of the impact of growing anti-incumbency. He is likely to go for elections in April or May, 2023,” Mr. Satya Kumar told the media persons at Rajamahendravaram on December 9 (Friday).

Mr. Satya Kumar said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the future and that he had no option except for advancing the elections.

The BJP leader insisted that the Chief Minister was trying to win the upcoming elections for some vacant seats in the Legislative Council through ‘deceitful means’. 

“The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has a dirty tricks department headed by an ‘advisor’ (Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy) who recently made an absurd comment that his party would welcome the merger of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, knowing well that it was impossible. This comments were apparently intended to divert the people’s attention from the BJP’s stellar performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections,” said Mr. Satya Kumar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.