Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at Cabinet reshuffle

March 12, 2022 15:23 IST

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has dropped subtle hints that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards any time after the budget session. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Cabinet meeting held on Saturday is believed to have said that the Ministers would have to shoulder the responsibility of handling party affairs and leading the party to victory in the next general elections.

The present Cabinet has 25 ministers and the formation of Cabinet in June 2019 was the first indication of the vision of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Five MLAs were made deputy Chief Ministers and a Dalit woman, Mekathoti Sucharita was made as the Home Minister , heralding a new vision of social inclusivity and widening of a social base created by the YSRCP over the last ten years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted that while the same thrust on social inclusivity would continue , the thrust would be on to balance the local factors and identify new leadership. Now that the state has been restructured into 26 districts, there might be a possibility of a minister for every district.

However, speculations are rife that at least some senior ministers, including Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botchaa Satyanarayana would continue.