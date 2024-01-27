Jagan Mohan Reddy has pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap, alleges PCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

January 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NELLORE

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila on Saturday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of “throwing the State into the vortex of debts” to the tune of ₹11.5 lakh crore.

Addressing the cadre from the combined Nellore district at the party’s district general body meeting, Ms. Sharmila wondered what was the development the YSRCP government had ushered in during its term.

“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy batted for Special Category Status to the State as an Opposition leader, but like the TDP, he too became subservient to the BJP after becoming the Chief Minister,” she said.

Faulting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on issues such as Polavaram project and capital Amaravati, Ms. Sharmila also blamed TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for compromising on the issues.

Referring to the legacy of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the APCC chief deplored that the YSRCP government watered down the fee reimbursement scheme and left the youth in the lurch. While YSR had waived the loans for farmers, the farming community was now caught in a debt trap, she alleged.

The APCC chief alleged that the container terminal at Krishnapatnam Port was all set to be shifted to Tamil Nadu, which would affect the livelihood of over 10,000 families in Nellore district. She also criticised the government for handing over the ₹70,000-crore Gangavaram Port to the Adani group for just ₹600 crore.