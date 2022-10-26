Jagan Mohan Reddy gets a plea for help from family of man who attacked him at Visakhapatnam airport

Srinivasa Rao has been kept at the Rajahmundry Central Jail as an undertrial for the last four years

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 26, 2022 21:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Wednesday requested to grant a no-objection letter for bail to Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, the man who had attacked him at the Visakhapatnam International Airport back in 2018 with a knife used in cockfights.

The plea was submitted at a Spandana programme here by the family of Srinivasa Rao, who has been kept at Rajahmundry Central Jail as an undertrial for the last four years.

Srinivasa Rao’s mother Janipalli Savitri and his brother Subbaraju attended the Spandana programme with their lawyer and submitted a request to the Chief Minister seeking bail for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In their petition, the duo said that they were living in immense difficulty ever since Srinivasa Rao was imprisoned. They appealed to the Chief Minister to treat their case on sympathetic grounds keeping in view their age and financial background.

The family members had reportedly sought an appointment with the Chief Minister. Their request was turned down by officials who advised them to submit their petition at a Spandana programme first and try for an appointment with the Chief Minister at a later date.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Srinu was the lone breadwinner in our family. As he has been kept in jail for the last four years, it has become very difficult for us to make ends meet. Our petitions for bail were rejected several times. A no-objection letter from the Chief Minister would help secure bail. We hope that the Chief Minister would be sympathetic and and pardon our son with a big heart,” Ms. Savitri said.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA), which is probing the incident, has opposed the granting of bail.

Srinivasa Rao allegedly attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the Opposition leader then, in 2018 at the Visakhapatnam Airport while the latter had come on a tour of Vizianagaram district as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained injuries in the attack. He was instantly overpowered and handed over to the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app