ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy for Punganur on October 9

Published - October 06, 2024 06:15 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Punganur on October 9 to console the family members of a 9-year-old girl, whose body was found in a waterbody three days after she went missing on September 29. Party legislator Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who visited Punganur on Saturday, told the media that Mr. Jagan would console the family members of the deceased, and alleged that the NDA government in the State was not serious about growing crimes against women and girl children, but was in a haste to file cases in the Madanapalle Sub Collector Office fire incident. The police were yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US