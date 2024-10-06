GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan Mohan Reddy for Punganur on October 9

Published - October 06, 2024 06:15 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Punganur on October 9 to console the family members of a 9-year-old girl, whose body was found in a waterbody three days after she went missing on September 29. Party legislator Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who visited Punganur on Saturday, told the media that Mr. Jagan would console the family members of the deceased, and alleged that the NDA government in the State was not serious about growing crimes against women and girl children, but was in a haste to file cases in the Madanapalle Sub Collector Office fire incident. The police were yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

